Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Raises Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 181.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

SUI stock opened at $150.16 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.57.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

