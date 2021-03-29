Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE SMU.UN traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 455,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$14.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

