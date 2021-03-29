SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 532,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after buying an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,306 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.