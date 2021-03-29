SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 510,331 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 510,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

