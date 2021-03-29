SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 447,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPN. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

