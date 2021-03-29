Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SUOPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SUOPY stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Sumco has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $49.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

