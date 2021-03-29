Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 141,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

