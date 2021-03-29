Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,033.10. 46,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,063.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.