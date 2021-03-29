Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $673,000 Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 190,774 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,639,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.09. 4,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,195. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

