Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

