Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 193,170 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $85,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after purchasing an additional 319,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. 31,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,511. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

