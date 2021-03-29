Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 321.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,204 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $70.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $70.88.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

