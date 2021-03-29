Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $1,222,000. Natixis boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $43.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

