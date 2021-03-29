Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.24 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $85.53 and a twelve month high of $135.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

