Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 27,625 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,254,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,423,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $177.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.47 and a 200 day moving average of $178.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

