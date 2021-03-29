Stephen Grant Sells 10,000 Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27), for a total transaction of £63,300 ($82,701.86).

Stephen Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Stephen Grant sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £123,000 ($160,700.29).

Shares of LON TND remained flat at $GBX 625 ($8.17) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 531.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 489.09. Tandem Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company has a market capitalization of £31.59 million and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

