Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $5.94 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $9,888.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014812 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,050,506 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

