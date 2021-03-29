Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.63 ($1.03).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,000.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 99 ($1.29). 1,394,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £545.37 million and a PE ratio of -37.22. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 101.80 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

