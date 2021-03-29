Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.70

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.70 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 100.12 ($1.31), with a volume of 347686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.25 ($1.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.28. The stock has a market cap of £550.38 million and a PE ratio of -36.76.

In other news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,000 in the last 90 days.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

