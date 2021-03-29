S&T Bank Grows Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

S&T Bank lifted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 56.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 928,023 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,179. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

