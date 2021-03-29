S&T Bank Acquires 5,639 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

S&T Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up 2.3% of S&T Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. S&T Bank owned approximately 0.16% of CF Industries worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.75. 12,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,799. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

