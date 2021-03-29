S&T Bank Acquires 24 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $4,232,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.86.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $23.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,346.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,528. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,203.08 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,270.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,026.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.