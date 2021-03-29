Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 160,153 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 173.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,153 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

