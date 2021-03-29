Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 10,651 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $198.94 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

