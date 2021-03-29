Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,416 shares of company stock valued at $94,669,312 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $350.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

