Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1,409.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 538,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

