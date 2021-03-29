Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 4,983 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $421.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.48. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $191.90 and a 12 month high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

