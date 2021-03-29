Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 290,251 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 469.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of News worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in News by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in News by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.72 on Monday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

