SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,411,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SponsorsOne stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,040,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,176,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. SponsorsOne has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

