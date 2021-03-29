SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,411,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SponsorsOne stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,040,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,176,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. SponsorsOne has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.
SponsorsOne Company Profile
