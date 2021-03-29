SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stake Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 519.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000.

XRT stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

