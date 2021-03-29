SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,785,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,130,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $404,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

KRE opened at $67.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

