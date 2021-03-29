SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $162.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $147.85 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

