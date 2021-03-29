SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Paul John Balson

Paul John Balson lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of Paul John Balson’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paul John Balson’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $21,677,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $328.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $207.18 and a 12 month high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

