S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,710,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,302,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $359.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

