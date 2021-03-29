SouthGobi Resources (SGQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE SGQ opened at C$0.81 on Monday. SouthGobi Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$220.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.