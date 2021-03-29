South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

