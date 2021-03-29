SOC Telemed (TLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $6.66 on Monday. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

