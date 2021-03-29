So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $984.20 million, a PE ratio of 241.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

