Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in March

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $2.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMFKY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.