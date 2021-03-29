Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,880,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smart Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 2,246,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,286,915. Smart Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Smart Cannabis alerts:

About Smart Cannabis

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.