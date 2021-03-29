Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,880,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smart Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 2,246,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,286,915. Smart Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Smart Cannabis
