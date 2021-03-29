SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 997,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $59,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after buying an additional 244,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,996,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 389,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 127,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of SLG opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

