Skycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $68.00 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Skycoin has a market cap of $68.00 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00005891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.07 or 0.00954803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

