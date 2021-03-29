Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in March

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Silver Tiger Metals from $1.30 to $1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 36,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

