Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SGFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.
Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
