Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 in the last ninety days.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

