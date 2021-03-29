SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.0522 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $994,818.02 and approximately $1,918.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,961.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.22 or 0.03050697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00338084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.60 or 0.00903357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00415660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.99 or 0.00355401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00252519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021232 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,067,728 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

