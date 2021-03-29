Short Interest in Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Rises By 137.9%

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the February 28th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,073.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yeahka in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Yeahka stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28. Yeahka has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

