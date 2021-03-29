Short Interest in Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Grows By 171.4%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.05 on Monday. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Universal Power Industry alerts:

Universal Power Industry Company Profile

Universal Power Industry Corporation engages in the development of certified offshore programmers database. Its database is used to locate and refer qualified programmers. The company also intends to offer programming services in an offshore floating vessel. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.