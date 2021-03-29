Short Interest in Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Grows By 171.4%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.05 on Monday. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Universal Power Industry Company Profile
