Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Declines By 55.8%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:UNAM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510. Unico American has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

