Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declines By 81.1%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDL opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,198.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDL. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 232,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

