Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Decreases By 49.4%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 206,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,425. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 75,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $416,366.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 1,952,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,477 over the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIM. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 141.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,205,000 after buying an additional 7,035,231 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,455,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

